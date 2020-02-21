Thai / Thai Smile March 2020 service changes as of 20FEB20

Thai Airways International and Thai Smile has filed service changes for the month of March 2020, as the airline reduces service on selected routes. As of 20FEB20, planned adjustment as follows.



Bangkok – Busan 05MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Bangkok – Dubai 02MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Bangkok – Hong Kong 03MAR20 – 28MAR20 Thai Mainline service further reduces from 3 to 2 daily

Bangkok – Manila 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Bangkok – Sapporo New Chitose 02MAR20 – 28MAR20 777-300 replaces 747-400, 1 daily

Bangkok – Singapore 20FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 daily (4 daily 20FEB20 – 23FEB20)

Bangkok – Taipei Taoyuan 02MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Bangkok – Tokyo Haneda 01MAR20 – 20MAR20 TG660/661 A330-300 replaces 747-400

Bangkok – Tokyo Narita 01MAR20 – 13MAR20 TG676/677 747-400 replaces A380

Chiang Mai – Kaohsiung 21FEB20 – 27MAR20 4 weekly Thai Smile service cancelled (Except selected dates)



Separately, Thai Smile’s service to following cities in Mainland China is being cancelled until 28MAR20, instead of 29FEB20: Changsha (4 weekly), Chongqing (1 daily), Zhengzhou (1 daily).



Some of these frequency revision is being extended until 31MAY20 as reservation is closed on some flights between 29MAR20 and 31MAY20.