AnadoluJet W20 Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – London preliminary changes as of 20FEB20

Turkish Airlines in recent schedule update filed initial changes for Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – London service, for winter 2020/21 season. AnadoluJet will continue to operate this route on/after 25OCT20, however inventory currently lists London Gatwick, instead of London Stansted.



The winter 2020/21 schedule lists 5 weekly flights, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft, as of 20FEB20.



TK7660 SAW1030 – 1145LGW 73H x27

TK7661 LGW1240 – 1935SAW 73H x27



Previously reported on Airlineroute, AnadoluJet is assuming Turkish Airlines’ International service at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen, on/after 29MAR20. Summer 2020 season sees AnadoluJet operates 1 daily Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – London Stansted flight.