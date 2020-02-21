Royal Jordanian Feb/Mar 2020 Hong Kong service changes as of 20FEB20

Royal Jordanian starting this week is adjusting service to Hong Kong, where it operates Amman – Bangkok – Hong Kong flight. The airline’s Bangkok – Hong Kong sector is being reduced from 4 to 2 weekly, from 20FEB20 to 01MAR20 (AMM departure), and from 15MAR20 to 29MAR20 (no service for Hong Kong scheduled 02MAR20 – 14MAR20).



Overall service for Bangkok remains unchanged at 7 weekly level (including RJ180/181).



RJ182 AMM0125 – 1425BKK1525 – 1900HKG 787 47

RJ183 HKG2125 – 2320BKK0020+1 – 0450+1AMM 787 47