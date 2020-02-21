Royal Jordanian Feb/Mar 2020 Hong Kong service changes as of 20FEB20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Royal Jordanian starting this week is adjusting service to Hong Kong, where it operates Amman – Bangkok – Hong Kong flight. The airline’s Bangkok – Hong Kong sector is being reduced from 4 to 2 weekly, from 20FEB20 to 01MAR20 (AMM departure), and from 15MAR20 to 29MAR20 (no service for Hong Kong scheduled 02MAR20 – 14MAR20).

Overall service for Bangkok remains unchanged at 7 weekly level (including RJ180/181).

RJ182 AMM0125 – 1425BKK1525 – 1900HKG 787 47
RJ183 HKG2125 – 2320BKK0020+1 – 0450+1AMM 787 47