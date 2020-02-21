Jetstar Asia from July 2020 plans to launch service to Sri Lanka, as the airline schedules 4 weekly Singapore – Colombo service. Subject to Government Approval, Airbus A320 aircraft will serve this route from 01JUL20.
3K333 SIN1000 – 1130CMB 320 16
3K331 SIN2100 – 2240CMB 320 35
3K334 CMB1210 – 1840SIN 320 16
3K332 CMB2340 – 0620+1SIN 320 35
Jetstar Asia adds Colombo service from July 2020
