Juneyao Airlines postpones planned Penang launch in late-March 2020

Juneyao Airlines in recent schedule update removed planned new service to Malaysia, as the airline postpones planned Shanghai Pu Dong – Penang service launch. The airline previously planned to operate 4 weekly flights from 29MAR20 with Airbus A320 aircraft.



For the moment there is no new launch date filed.



HO1355 PVG1905 – 0015+1PEN 320 x246

HO1356 PEN0115 – 0645PVG 320 x357