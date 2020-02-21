Air Serbia in recent schedule removed Belgrade – Hamburg schedule, as the airline discontinues this route in summer 2020 season. The carrier previously filed 3 weekly flights with Airbus A319/320, between 18JUN20 and 10OCT20.
Previously filed schedule as follows.
JU390 BEG0645 – 0855HAM 32S 6
JU394 BEG1800 – 2010HAM 32S 14
JU391 HAM0940 – 1140BEG 32S 6
JU395 HAM2055 – 2255BEG 32S 14
Air Serbia discontinues seasonal Hamburg service in S20
Posted
