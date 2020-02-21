Qatar Airways in the 3rd quarter of 2020 plans to operate Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on Doha – Sialkot route, instead of Airbus A330-300 aircraft. The 777-300ER is scheduled to operate on following (DOH departure, SKT departs the following day) days.
04AUG20 – 20AUG20 Day 234
22AUG20 – 29AUG20 Day x157
03SEP20 – 08SEP20 Day 24
16SEP20 / 30SEP20
QR630 DOH2015 – 0155+1SKT EQV x17
QR631 SKT0305 – 0505DOH EQV x12
Qatar Airways adds 777-300ER Sialkot service in 3Q20
