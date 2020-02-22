Cathay Pacific / Cathay Dragon Feb/Mar 2020 Frequency changes as of 21FEB20

Cathay Pacific earlier this week filed additional changes to its planned operation for the remainder of winter 2019/20 season, which sees further service reduction. Following planned adjustment is as of 21FEB20. Certain frequency adjustment may only reflect in inventory listing as schedule change remains ongoing.



Note the frequency comparison is based original filing for 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 as of 13JAN20 vs 21FEB20.

Cathay Pacific (Routes with minimal to zero changes is not included in this list)

Bangkok – Singapore 21FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Adelaide Reduce from 4 weekly to

04MAR20 – 07MAR20 2 weekly

08MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Hong Kong – Amsterdam 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5-6 weekly

Hong Kong – Auckland eff 01MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4-5 weekly

Hong Kong – Bangkok 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 63 weekly to up to 28 weekly

Hong Kong – Barcelona Reduce from 4 weekly to

19FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly



Hong Kong – Boston Reduce from 7 weekly to

10FEB20 – 15FEB20 5 weekly

16FEB20 – 29FEB20 2 weekly

01MAR20- 28MAR20 3 weekly



Hong Kong – Brisbane eff 01MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 6-7 weekly

Hong Kong – Brussels 07MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2-3 weekly

Hong Kong – Cape Town eff 14FEB20 Seasonal 3 weekly service discontinued 2 weeks earlier than planned (Previous plan: eff 17FEB20)

Hong Kong – Cebu Reduce from 14 weekly to

10FEB20 – 18FEB20 7 weekly

19FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly



Hong Kong – Chennai Reduce from 7 weekly to

10FEB20 – 29FEB20 5 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly



Hong Kong – Chicago O’Hare eff 21FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (Previous plan: 5)

Hong Kong – Colombo eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Hong Kong – Delhi eff 01MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 9 weekly (Previous plan: 10)

Hong Kong – Dubai eff 10FEB20 1 daily cancelled

Hong Kong – Dubai – Bahrain Reduce from 7 weekly to

18FEB20 – 29FEB20 6 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly



Hong Kong – Frankfurt eff 01MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4-5 weekly

Hong Kong – Ho Chi Minh City eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 19 to 12 weekly

Hong Kong – Hyderabad eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Hong Kong – Jakarta eff 11FEB20 Reduce from 26 to 12 weekly (Previous plan: 14)

Hong Kong – Johannesburg eff 06MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (Previous plan: 5)

Hong Kong – London Gatwick 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – London Heathrow Reduce from 35 weekly to

17FEB20 – 29FEB20 20 weekly (Previous plan: 34)

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 15 weekly (Previous plan: 32)



Hong Kong – Los Angeles Reduce from 21 weekly to

18FEB20 – 29FEB20 12 weekly (Previous plan: 14)

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 10 weekly



Hong Kong – Madrid 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 1-2 weekly

Hong Kong – Male 26FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: eff 01MAR20)

Hong Kong – Manchester 28FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly (Previous plan: 4)

Hong Kong – Manila eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 49 to 14 weekly

Hong Kong – Melbourne Reduce from 21 weekly to

20FEB20 – 29FEB20 12 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 10 weekly



Hong Kong – Milan Malpensa 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Mumbai Reduce from 10 weekly to

17FEB20 – 05MAR20 7 weekly

06MAR20 – 28MAR20 6 weekly



Hong Kong – Nagoya Chubu Reduce from 14 to

18FEB20 – 29FEB20 6 weekly (Previous plan: 7)

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly (Previous plan: 7)



Hong Kong – New York JFK 19FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 18 weekly to 7 weekly (selected dates may see additional flights)

Hong Kong – Newark eff 10FEB20 7 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Osaka Kansai eff 15FEB20 Reduce from 28 to 16 weekly (Previous plan: 21)

Hong Kong – Paris CDG Reduce from 7 weekly to

24FEB20 – 29FEB20 6-7 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 4-5 weekly



Hong Kong – Perth Reduce from 10 weekly to

19FEB20 – 29FEB20 8 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 5-6 weekly



Hong Kong – Rome eff 01FEB20 4 weekly service cancelled

Hong Kong – San Francisco Reduce from 21 weekly to

17FEB20 – 29FEB20 10 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly



Hong Kong – Seattle 03MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Hong Kong – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 28 weekly to

15FEB20 – 29FEB20 14 weekly (Previous plan: 21)

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 17 weekly (Previous plan: 21)



Hong Kong – Singapore Reduce from 49 weekly to

10FEB20 – 24FEB20 21 weekly

25FEB20 – 28MAR20 14 weekly



Hong Kong – Surabaya eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Hong Kong – Sydney Reduce from 28 weekly to

19FEB20 – 29FEB20 17 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 12 weekly (Previous plan: 18)



Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan eff 13FEB20 Reduce from 117 to 14 weekly

Hong Kong – Tel Aviv Reduce from 7 weekly to

20FEB20 – 29FEB20 5 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 2-3 weekly



Hong Kong – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 35 weekly to

18FEB20 – 29FEB20 18 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 17 weekly



Hong Kong – Toronto Reduce from 10 weekly to

28FEB20 – 10MAR20 9 weekly

11MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly



Hong Kong – Vancouver eff 02MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly (Previous plan: eff 19FEB20)

Hong Kong – Washington Dulles eff 14FEB20 4 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Zurich Reduce from 7 weekly to

23FEB20 – 29FEB20 6-7 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 4-5 weekly



Taipei Taoyuan – Nagoya Chubu eff 13FEB20 7 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon eff 13FEB20 7 weekly cancelled

Vancouver – New York JFK eff 24FEB20 7 weekly cancelled, 4 weeks earlier than planned

Cathay Dragon (Cancelled service for Mainland China is excluded in this list)

Hong Kong – Bangalore Reduce from 7 weekly to

09FEB20 – 29FEB20 5 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly (Previous plan: 5)



Hong Kong – Busan eff 19FEB20 1 daily cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly)

Hong Kong – Chiang Mai eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Hong Kong – Clark eff 10FEB20 6 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Da Nang eff 19FEB20 Reduce from 5-7 to 4 weekly

Hong Kong – Davao eff 11FEB20 4 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Dhaka eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Hong Kong – Fukuoka eff 19FEB20 Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Hanoi eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Jeju eff 09FEB20 2 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Kaohsiung eff 13FEB20 49 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Kolkata Reduce from 6 weekly to

09FEB20 – 13MAR20 5 weekly

14MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly (Previous plan: 5)



Hong Kong – Kuala Lumpur eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly (Previous plan: 21)

Hong Kong – Niigata eff 04MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Okinawa eff 19FEB20 4 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Penang eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Phnom Penh eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Phuket eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Shanghai Hongqiao 18FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled (Cathay Pacific Group’s service to Mainland China further reduced to 34 weekly)

Hong Kong – Siem Reap eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Hong Kong – Taichung eff 13FEB20 7 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan eff 13FEB20 14 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Yangon eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly (Previous plan: 7)