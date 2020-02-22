Cathay Pacific / Cathay Dragon Feb/Mar 2020 Frequency changes as of 21FEB20

Cathay Pacific earlier this week filed additional changes to its planned operation for the remainder of winter 2019/20 season, which sees further service reduction. Following planned adjustment is as of 21FEB20. Certain frequency adjustment may only reflect in inventory listing as schedule change remains ongoing.
Note the frequency comparison is based original filing for 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 as of 13JAN20 vs 21FEB20.
Cathay Pacific (Routes with minimal to zero changes is not included in this list)
Bangkok – Singapore 21FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled
Hong Kong – Adelaide Reduce from 4 weekly to
04MAR20 – 07MAR20 2 weekly
08MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled
Hong Kong – Amsterdam 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5-6 weekly
Hong Kong – Auckland eff 01MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4-5 weekly
Hong Kong – Bangkok 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 63 weekly to up to 28 weekly
Hong Kong – Barcelona Reduce from 4 weekly to
19FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly
Hong Kong – Boston Reduce from 7 weekly to
10FEB20 – 15FEB20 5 weekly
16FEB20 – 29FEB20 2 weekly
01MAR20- 28MAR20 3 weekly
Hong Kong – Brisbane eff 01MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 6-7 weekly
Hong Kong – Brussels 07MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2-3 weekly
Hong Kong – Cape Town eff 14FEB20 Seasonal 3 weekly service discontinued 2 weeks earlier than planned (Previous plan: eff 17FEB20)
Hong Kong – Cebu Reduce from 14 weekly to
10FEB20 – 18FEB20 7 weekly
19FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly
Hong Kong – Chennai Reduce from 7 weekly to
10FEB20 – 29FEB20 5 weekly
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly
Hong Kong – Chicago O’Hare eff 21FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (Previous plan: 5)
Hong Kong – Colombo eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly
Hong Kong – Delhi eff 01MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 9 weekly (Previous plan: 10)
Hong Kong – Dubai eff 10FEB20 1 daily cancelled
Hong Kong – Dubai – Bahrain Reduce from 7 weekly to
18FEB20 – 29FEB20 6 weekly
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly
Hong Kong – Frankfurt eff 01MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4-5 weekly
Hong Kong – Ho Chi Minh City eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 19 to 12 weekly
Hong Kong – Hyderabad eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly
Hong Kong – Jakarta eff 11FEB20 Reduce from 26 to 12 weekly (Previous plan: 14)
Hong Kong – Johannesburg eff 06MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (Previous plan: 5)
Hong Kong – London Gatwick 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled
Hong Kong – London Heathrow Reduce from 35 weekly to
17FEB20 – 29FEB20 20 weekly (Previous plan: 34)
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 15 weekly (Previous plan: 32)
Hong Kong – Los Angeles Reduce from 21 weekly to
18FEB20 – 29FEB20 12 weekly (Previous plan: 14)
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 10 weekly
Hong Kong – Madrid 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 1-2 weekly
Hong Kong – Male 26FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: eff 01MAR20)
Hong Kong – Manchester 28FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly (Previous plan: 4)
Hong Kong – Manila eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 49 to 14 weekly
Hong Kong – Melbourne Reduce from 21 weekly to
20FEB20 – 29FEB20 12 weekly
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 10 weekly
Hong Kong – Milan Malpensa 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled
Hong Kong – Mumbai Reduce from 10 weekly to
17FEB20 – 05MAR20 7 weekly
06MAR20 – 28MAR20 6 weekly
Hong Kong – Nagoya Chubu Reduce from 14 to
18FEB20 – 29FEB20 6 weekly (Previous plan: 7)
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly (Previous plan: 7)
Hong Kong – New York JFK 19FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 18 weekly to 7 weekly (selected dates may see additional flights)
Hong Kong – Newark eff 10FEB20 7 weekly cancelled
Hong Kong – Osaka Kansai eff 15FEB20 Reduce from 28 to 16 weekly (Previous plan: 21)
Hong Kong – Paris CDG Reduce from 7 weekly to
24FEB20 – 29FEB20 6-7 weekly
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 4-5 weekly
Hong Kong – Perth Reduce from 10 weekly to
19FEB20 – 29FEB20 8 weekly
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 5-6 weekly
Hong Kong – Rome eff 01FEB20 4 weekly service cancelled
Hong Kong – San Francisco Reduce from 21 weekly to
17FEB20 – 29FEB20 10 weekly
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly
Hong Kong – Seattle 03MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly
Hong Kong – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 28 weekly to
15FEB20 – 29FEB20 14 weekly (Previous plan: 21)
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 17 weekly (Previous plan: 21)
Hong Kong – Singapore Reduce from 49 weekly to
10FEB20 – 24FEB20 21 weekly
25FEB20 – 28MAR20 14 weekly
Hong Kong – Surabaya eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Hong Kong – Sydney Reduce from 28 weekly to
19FEB20 – 29FEB20 17 weekly
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 12 weekly (Previous plan: 18)
Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan eff 13FEB20 Reduce from 117 to 14 weekly
Hong Kong – Tel Aviv Reduce from 7 weekly to
20FEB20 – 29FEB20 5 weekly
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 2-3 weekly
Hong Kong – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 35 weekly to
18FEB20 – 29FEB20 18 weekly
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 17 weekly
Hong Kong – Toronto Reduce from 10 weekly to
28FEB20 – 10MAR20 9 weekly
11MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly
Hong Kong – Vancouver eff 02MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly (Previous plan: eff 19FEB20)
Hong Kong – Washington Dulles eff 14FEB20 4 weekly cancelled
Hong Kong – Zurich Reduce from 7 weekly to
23FEB20 – 29FEB20 6-7 weekly
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 4-5 weekly
Taipei Taoyuan – Nagoya Chubu eff 13FEB20 7 weekly cancelled
Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon eff 13FEB20 7 weekly cancelled
Vancouver – New York JFK eff 24FEB20 7 weekly cancelled, 4 weeks earlier than planned
Cathay Dragon (Cancelled service for Mainland China is excluded in this list)
Hong Kong – Bangalore Reduce from 7 weekly to
09FEB20 – 29FEB20 5 weekly
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly (Previous plan: 5)
Hong Kong – Busan eff 19FEB20 1 daily cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly)
Hong Kong – Chiang Mai eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Hong Kong – Clark eff 10FEB20 6 weekly cancelled
Hong Kong – Da Nang eff 19FEB20 Reduce from 5-7 to 4 weekly
Hong Kong – Davao eff 11FEB20 4 weekly cancelled
Hong Kong – Dhaka eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly
Hong Kong – Fukuoka eff 19FEB20 Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly
Hong Kong – Hanoi eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Hong Kong – Jeju eff 09FEB20 2 weekly cancelled
Hong Kong – Kaohsiung eff 13FEB20 49 weekly cancelled
Hong Kong – Kolkata Reduce from 6 weekly to
09FEB20 – 13MAR20 5 weekly
14MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly (Previous plan: 5)
Hong Kong – Kuala Lumpur eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly (Previous plan: 21)
Hong Kong – Niigata eff 04MAR20 2 weekly cancelled
Hong Kong – Okinawa eff 19FEB20 4 weekly cancelled
Hong Kong – Penang eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Hong Kong – Phnom Penh eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Hong Kong – Phuket eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Hong Kong – Shanghai Hongqiao 18FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled (Cathay Pacific Group’s service to Mainland China further reduced to 34 weekly)
Hong Kong – Siem Reap eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Hong Kong – Taichung eff 13FEB20 7 weekly cancelled
Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan eff 13FEB20 14 weekly cancelled
Hong Kong – Yangon eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly (Previous plan: 7)