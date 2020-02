Air Macau March 2020 operations as of 20FEB20

Air Macau earlier this week updated its operation for the month of March 2020, including gradual service resumption to Changzhou, Da Nang, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Nanning, Shanghai Pu Dong and Taiyuan. Planned frequency changes for March 2020 is based on 13JAN20 vs airline announcement on 20FEB20.



Certain frequency adjustment may only reflect in inventory listing as schedule change remains ongoing.



Macau – Bangkok 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Macau – Beijing Capital Reduce from 28 weekly to

01MAR20 – 14MAR20 7 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 14 weekly



Macau – Changzhou Reduce from 7 weekly to

01MAR20 – 14MAR20 Cancelled

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly



Macau – Chengdu Reduce from 14 weekly to

01MAR20 – 14MAR20 3 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly



Macau – Da Nang Reduce from 3 daily to

01MAR20 – 14MAR20 Cancelled

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily



Macau – Hangzhou Reduce from 14 weekly to

01MAR20 – 14MAR20 3 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly



Macau – Hanoi 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily (normal operations)

Macau – Nanjing Reduce from 10 weekly to

01MAR20 – 14MAR20 Cancelled

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly



Macau – Nanning 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

Macau – Osaka Kansai 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly

Macau – Shanghai Hongqiao 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly

Macau – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 14 weekly to

01MAR20 – 14MAR20 Cancelled

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly



Macau – Taipei Taoyuan 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 28 to 3 weekly

Macau – Taiyuan 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

Macau – Tokyo Narita 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly

Macau – Xiamen Reduce from 7 weekly to

01MAR20 – 14MAR20 3 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly



Following routes remain cancelled until 28MAR20:

Macau – Beijing Daxing 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Macau – Chongqing 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Macau – Fukuoka 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Macau – Guiyang 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Macau – Hefei 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly service cancelled

Macau – Kaohsiung 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 daily service cancelled

Macau – Ningbo 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Macau – Qingdao 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Macau – Seoul Incheon 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 daily service cancelled

Macau – Shantou 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Macau – Tianjin 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Macau – Wenzhou 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Macau – Zhengzhou 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled