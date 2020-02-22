Turkish Airlines East Asia / Southern Africa March 2020 service changes as of 21FEB20

Turkish Airlines in the last few days filed service changes to East Asia for the month of March 2020, as the airline intends to resume service to Mainland China (Beijing only). Service to Hong Kong and Singapore will also see modifications.



Istanbul – Beijing Capital 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 A330-300 replaces 777-300ER, reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (3 weekly 09MAR20 – 16MAR20)

Istanbul – Guangzhou 01MAR20 – 29MAR20 1 daily 777-300ER remains cancelled

Istanbul – Hong Kong 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating (For February 2020, operational aircraft switched to A330-200/-300 from 15FEB20 to 29FEB20)

Istanbul – Shanghai Pu Dong 01MAR20 – 29MAR20 1 daily 777-300ER remains cancelled

Istanbul – Singapore 02MAR20 – 29MAR20 787-9 replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

Istanbul – Xi’An 01MAR20 – 29MAR20 3 weekly A330-200 remains cancelled (Planned summer schedule with 4 weekly A330-300 unchanged)



Separately, due to aircraft reassignment, following service to South Africa and Mozambique will continue to see 777-300ER operating, instead of A330 for the month of March 2020:



Istanbul – Cape Town 01MAR20 – 29MAR20 777-300ER continues to operate 1 daily (replaces A330-300 01MAR20 – 09MAR20, 777-300ER 10MAR20 – 29MAR20)

Istanbul – Johannesburg – Durban 02MAR20 – 28MAR20 777-300ER continues to operate 4 weekly

Istanbul – Johannesburg – Maputo 01MAR20 – 29MAR20 777-300ER continues to operate 3 weekly