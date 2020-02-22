Neos resumes China service from May 2020

By Jim Liu

Italian carrier Neos earlier this month filed service changes for Mainland China, as the airline now scheduled to resume flights by May 2020, mainly due to NOTAM guidance issued by the Italian Authority in late-January 2020.

Milan Malpensa – Guiyang 1 weekly 767 to resume on 05MAY20
Milan Malpensa – Nanchang 1 weekly 767 service cancelled with no planned date for service resumption
Milan Malpensa – Nanjing 2 weekly 787-9 to resume on 04MAY20

