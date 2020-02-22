Jeju Air March 2020 Asia service changes as of 21FEB20

Jeju Air in the last few days filed adjustment for service to Asia, mostly focusing on the month of March 2020. Planned adjustment as of 21FEB20 as follows. Note this list does not included previously reported service reductions/cancellations.



Busan – Cebu 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Daegu – Cebu 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Daegu – Da Nang 17FEB20 – 15MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Daegu – Taipei Taoyuan 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Cebu 01MAR20 – 07MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Clark 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Macau 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Saipan 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily