Jeju Air in the last few days filed adjustment for service to Asia, mostly focusing on the month of March 2020. Planned adjustment as of 21FEB20 as follows. Note this list does not included previously reported service reductions/cancellations.
Busan – Cebu 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Daegu – Cebu 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Daegu – Da Nang 17FEB20 – 15MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Daegu – Taipei Taoyuan 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Cebu 01MAR20 – 07MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Clark 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Macau 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Saipan 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Jeju Air March 2020 Asia service changes as of 21FEB20
Posted
Jeju Air in the last few days filed adjustment for service to Asia, mostly focusing on the month of March 2020. Planned adjustment as of 21FEB20 as follows. Note this list does not included previously reported service reductions/cancellations.