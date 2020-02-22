Virgin Atlantic April/May 2020 Sao Paulo frequency variations

Virgin Atlantic in recent schedule update filed frequency changes for its planned London Heathrow – Sao Paulo Guarulhos route. Planned to commence on 29MAR20, the airline is adjusting initial frequencies from 29MAR20 to 23MAY20.
29MAR20 – 05APR20 4 weekly
06APR20 – 12APR20 1 daily
14APR20 – 20APR20 5 weekly
21APR20 – 23MAY20 4 weekly (operational day varies on alternate week)
24MAY20 – 24OCT20 1 daily
VS197 LHR2230 – 0605+1GRU 789
VS198 GRU1555 – 0750+1LHR 789
This route remains subject to Government Approval.