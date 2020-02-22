Air New Zealand 1H20 Hong Kong / Shanghai service changes as of 21FEB20

EDIT as of 2230GMT 22FEB20: Correction for Shanghai Pu Dong

Air New Zealand in recent schedule update extended service cancellation to Mainland China, while service to Hong Kong sees frequency reduction in the 2nd quarter of 2020. Planned changes as of 21FEB20 as follows.



Auckland – Hong Kong 21APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating

NZ081 AKL1035 – 1805HKG 789 x246

NZ080 HKG1935 – 1020+1AKL 789 x246



Auckland – Shanghai Pu Dong

09FEB20 – 30MAR20 1 daily service cancelled (Previously scheduled until 28MAR20)

31MAR20 – 30APR20 Service operates on alternating days