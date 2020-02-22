Correction: Air New Zealand April 2020 Shanghai operation changes

Airlineroute on Saturday 22FEB20 published updates on Air New Zealand’s service for Auckland – Shanghai Pu Dong route. In original post, it was stated service is cancelled until 30APR20, which is incorrect.



Corrected info as follow.

Air New Zealand from 01APR20 is resuming service on Auckland – Shanghai Pu Dong route, with initially with reduced operation. From 31MAR20 to 30APR20, service operates on alternating days with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.



Auckland departure: 31MAR20, Even dates 02APR20 – 30APR20

Shanghai departure: Odd dates 01APR20 – 30APR20



NZ289 AKL2300 – 0715+1PVG 789

NZ288 PVG1415 – 0545+1AKL 789



NZ288 operates as NZ286 with later schedule on selected dates.