Shandong Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 International adjustment as of 21FEB20

Shandong Airlines during the month of February and March 2020 filed International service changes. As of 21FEB20, planned adjustment as follows.



Jinan – Bangkok 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Jinan – Chongqing – Chiang Mai 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Jinan – Chongqing – Phnom Penh 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Jinan – Chongqing – Siem Reap 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Jinan – Kunming – Delhi 04FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Jinan – Nagoya 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Jinan – Osaka Kansai 04FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 daily cancelled

Jinan – Phuket 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Jinan – Seoul Incheon 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 weekly to 3 weekly

Jinan – Tokyo Haneda 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Kunming – Bangkok 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Qingdao – Bangkok 04FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Qingdao – Kunming – Delhi 04FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Qingdao – Nagoya 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Qingdao – Osaka Kansai 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly

Qingdao – Sapporo New Chitose 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

Qingdao – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 42 weekly to

04FEB20 – 28FEB20 14 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 21 weekly



Yantai – Linyi – Bangkok 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Yantai – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 7 weekly to

10FEB20 – 29FEB20 Cancelled

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly