Swiss updates A320neo network from March 2020

Swiss International Air Lines in recent weeks filed expanded Airbus A320neo service, as the airline’s scheduled March 2020 debut remains unchanged. Planned A320neo operation as of 21FEB20 as follows.
eff 05MAR20 Zurich – Brussels (until 27MAR20)
eff 05MAR20 Zurich – Hamburg (until 28MAR20)
eff 08MAR20 Zurich – Vienna (one-time on 08MAR20, regular service from 30MAR20)
eff 29MAR20 Zurich – Amsterdam
eff 29MAR20 Zurich – Copenhagen
eff 29MAR20 Zurich – Rome
eff 29MAR20 Zurich – Stockholm Arlanda
eff 02APR20 Zurich – London Heathrow
eff 02APR20 Zurich – Paris CDG
eff 04APR20 Zurich – Valencia
eff 09JUN20 Zurich – Porto
Other one-time service:
Zurich – Barcelona 05APR20
Zurich – Geneva 04MAR20 / 09MAR20
Zurich – Malaga 02APR20
