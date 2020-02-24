Aeroflot in last week’s schedule update filed additional routes to be operated by the new Airbus A321neo aircraft, now scheduled to enter service in September 2020. Latest adjustment as follows.
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dubai al Maktoum eff 02OCT20 1 daily
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dubai International eff 01SEP20 2 daily (9 weekly from 01OCT20)
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Milan Malpensa eff 01OCT20 1 daily
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Yerevan eff 01SEP20 1 daily
Aeroflot moves forward A321neo service entry to Sep 2020
