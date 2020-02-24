Aeroflot in last week’s schedule update filed aircraft changes for Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ho Chi Minh City service, as the airline plans to introduce Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft from 03JUN20. The A350 operates twice weekly on this route, replacing 777-300ER.
SU292 SVO1930 – 0900+1SGN 359 37
SU291 SGN1055 – 1710SVO 359 14
Aeroflot Ho Chi Minh City aircraft changes from June 2020
