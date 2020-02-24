Qantas 2Q20 Asia service changes as of 21FEB20

Qantas in the second quarter of 2020 is adjusting service to Asia, as the airline reduces capacity for Hong Kong and Singapore. Planned adjustment as follows.



Brisbane – Hong Kong 29MAR20 – 24MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Melbourne – Hong Kong 29MAR20 – 20MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly (A330-200 replaces 787-9 02MAR20 – 31MAY20)

Melbourne – Singapore 30MAR20 – 24MAY20 QF035/036 787-9 replaces A380

Sydney – Hong Kong 30MAR20 – 24MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Sydney – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily service to resume on 25MAY20