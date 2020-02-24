Eastar Jet doubles Busan – Vladivostok flights in April/May 2020

Eastar Jet in the second quarter of 2020 plans to increase Busan – Vladivostok service, as the airline schedules 6 weekly flights, instead of 3. Planned frequency increase currently scheduled from 29MAR20 to 28MAY20.
ZE971 PUS0830 – 1230VVO 738 x146
ZE971 PUS0830 – 1300VVO 738 6
ZE971 PUS0835 – 1300VVO 738 4
ZE972 VVO1320 – 1530PUS 738 3
ZE972 VVO1330 – 1530PUS 738 257
ZE972 VVO1400 – 1530PUS 738 46
