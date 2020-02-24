Philippines AirAsia resumes Taiwan service from late-Feb 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Philippines AirAsia last week gradually resumes service to Taiwan, after suspended briefly for 10 days. Initially the airline resumes service from Manila, followed by Cebu, Clark and Kalibo in March 2020.

Planned service resumption as follows.

Cebu – Kaohsiung eff 01MAR20 3 weekly
Cebu – Taipei Taoyuan eff 01MAR20 4 weekly
Clark – Kaohsiung eff 01MAR20 3 weekly
Clark – Taipei Taoyuan eff 01MAR20 4 weekly
Kalibo – Taipei Taoyuan eff 30MAR20 3 weekly
Manila – Kaohsiung eff 20FEB20 3 weekly
Manila – Taipei Taoyuan eff 20FEB20 1 daily (2 daily from 24FEB20)

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.