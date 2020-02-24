Philippines AirAsia resumes Taiwan service from late-Feb 2020

Philippines AirAsia last week gradually resumes service to Taiwan, after suspended briefly for 10 days. Initially the airline resumes service from Manila, followed by Cebu, Clark and Kalibo in March 2020.
Planned service resumption as follows.
Cebu – Kaohsiung eff 01MAR20 3 weekly
Cebu – Taipei Taoyuan eff 01MAR20 4 weekly
Clark – Kaohsiung eff 01MAR20 3 weekly
Clark – Taipei Taoyuan eff 01MAR20 4 weekly
Kalibo – Taipei Taoyuan eff 30MAR20 3 weekly
Manila – Kaohsiung eff 20FEB20 3 weekly
Manila – Taipei Taoyuan eff 20FEB20 1 daily (2 daily from 24FEB20)
