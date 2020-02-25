Ethiopian Airlines earlier this month revised planned operational aircraft for its new Addis Ababa – Chennai service. Planned service launch on 01APR20 with 3 weekly flights is unchanged, however the airline now schedules Boeing 737-800 service, instead of 787-8.
ET692 ADD2330 – 0810+1MAA 738 136
ET693 MAA0230 – 0610ADD 738 135
Ethiopian Airlines Chennai aircraft changes from April 2020
