Aeroflot Russian Airlines since last week increased capacity on Moscow Sheremetyevo – Male route, as service to Maldives sees Boeing 777-300ER operating. The 777 is scheduled from 21FEB20 to 27MAR20, replacing Airbus A330-300 aircraft.
SU320 SVO2245 – 0920+1MLE 77W D
SU321 MLE1105 – 1830SVO 77W D
Aeroflot Feb/Mar 2020 Maldives capacity changes
Posted
Aeroflot Russian Airlines since last week increased capacity on Moscow Sheremetyevo – Male route, as service to Maldives sees Boeing 777-300ER operating. The 777 is scheduled from 21FEB20 to 27MAR20, replacing Airbus A330-300 aircraft.