Spring Airlines Japan reduces Feb/Mar 2020 Tokyo – Shanghai service

Spring Airlines Japan since last week filed service changes for Tokyo Narita – Shanghai Pu Dong service. From 18FEB20 to 28MAR20, the airline moved operational schedule to daytime, instead of overnight hours. From 23FEB20 to 28MAR20, overall frequency reduces from 7 to 3 weekly.



IJ001 NRT1000 – 1250PVG 737 246

IJ002 PVG1355 – 1745NRT 737 246