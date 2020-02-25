Virgin Atlantic during winter 2020/21 season is adjusting operational aircraft for London Heathrow – Miami route. From 25OCT20 to 27MAR21, the airline’s Airbus A330-200 aircraft will join A330-300 and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on this route. The A330-200 operating service is scheduled 4 times weekly.
Following schedule effective 03NOV20 – 23NOV20.
VS117 LHR1010 – 1525MIA 789 345
VS117 LHR1010 – 1525MIA 333 x345
VS005 LHR1315 – 1830MIA 333 235
VS005 LHR1315 – 1830MIA 332 x235
VS118 MIA1800 – 0735+1LHR 789 345
VS118 MIA1800 – 0735+1LHR 333 x345
VS006 MIA2035 – 1010+1LHR 333 235
VS006 MIA2035 – 1010+1LHR 332 x235
Virgin Atlantic W20 Miami aircraft changes
