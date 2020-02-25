Jetstar Asia since last week earlier this month cancelled Singapore – Hong Kong service, 6 weeks earlier than planned. The airline operated last service to Hong Kong on 14FEB20. Previously filed schedule as follows.
3K697 SIN0930 – 1335HKG 320 D
3K698 HKG1425 – 1825SIN 320 D
Jetstar Asia cancels Hong Kong service from mid-Feb 2020
