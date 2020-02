Jin Air / Korean Air Feb/Mar 2020 Asia service changes as of 25FEB20

Korean Air and Jin Air in the last few days filed additional service changes across Asia, for February and March 2020. Planned adjustment as of 25FEB20 as follows.

Jin Air

Busan – Bangkok 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Busan – Cebu Reduce from 14 weekly to

21FEB20 – 24FEB20 9 weekly

25FEB20 – 01MAR20 6 weekly

02MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Busan – Clark 15FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Busan – Da Nang 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily (Selected dates also cancelled)

Busan – Guam 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily (Except selected dates)

Busan – Kitakyushu 04MAR20 – 27MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Busan – Okinawa 04MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Busan – Sapporo New Chitose 05MAR20 – 28MR20 3 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 737-800 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Cebu

17FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 3 daily to 2 daily

02MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 daily to 1 daily



Seoul Incheon – Da Nang 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, LJ85/86 and LJ59/60 737-800 replaces 777-200ER (1 daily from 02MAR20 as LJ59/60 originally scheduled until 01MAR20)

Seoul Incheon – Guam 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Service cancelled (Original filing: 7 weekly until 01MAR20, 4 weekly from 04MAR20)

Seoul Incheon – Johor Bahru

10FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (LJ97/98 originally scheduled until 01MAR20)

02MAR20 – 26MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Kalibo 02MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Kota Kinabalu Reduce from 3 daily to

16FEB20 – 01MAR20 2 daily (LJ063/064 737-800 replaces 777-200ER 24FEB20 – 01MAR20)

02MAR20 – 13APR20 1 daily



Seoul Incheon – Macau 07FEB20 – 29MAR20 2 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Phuket 17FEB20 – 01MAR20 737-800 replaces 777-200ER (This route originally scheduled until 01MAR20)

Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan

10FEB20 – 25FEB20 737-800 replaces 777-200ER

26FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Vientiane 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled



Korean Air

Busan – Bangkok 23FEB20 – 21MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Busan – Da Nang 23FEB20 – 21MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Busan – Fukuoka 26FEB20 – 24MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Busan – Nagoya 26FEB20 – 24MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Busan – Taipei Taoyuan 21FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled (Except 20MAR20 – 28MAR20)

Busan – Tokyo Narita 26FEB20 – 24MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Bangkok

KE651/652 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

KE657/658

24FEB20 – 01MA20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

02MAR20 – 27MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A330-200 replaces 777-300ER



Seoul Incheon – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Chiang Mai 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Da Nang 25FEB20 – 23MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Seoul Incheon – Hanoi

25FEB20 – 23MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

25FEB20 – 28MAR20 KE479/480 A330-300 replaces 777-300ER



Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City KE681/682 777-300ER replaced by following

25FEB20 – 06MAR20 A330-300

07MAR20 – 28MAR20 737-800



Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong Reduce from 5 daily to

03FEB20 – 27FEB20 3 daily

28FEB20 – 31MAR20 Cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 25FEB20 – 23MAR20 2 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Ulan Baatar 26FEB20 – 02MAR20 6 weekly cancelled