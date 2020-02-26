Qatar Airways closes Iran / Korea bookings from late-Feb 2020

Qatar Airways starting today (26FEB20) is temporary closing reservations for flights to Iran and Korea, at least until March 2020. Affected routes include the following.



Doha – Isfahan 2 weekly A320/330

Doha – Mashhad 1 daily A320/330

Doha – Seoul Incheon 1 daily 777-300ER

Doha – Shiraz 1 daily A320

Doha – Tehran Imam Khomeini 20 weekly various aircraft



Reservations for flights to Iran is closed for booking for travel up to 14MAR20, while flights to Seoul closed until 31MAR20.