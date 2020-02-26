Qatar Airways starting today (26FEB20) is temporary closing reservations for flights to Iran and Korea, at least until March 2020. Affected routes include the following.
Doha – Isfahan 2 weekly A320/330
Doha – Mashhad 1 daily A320/330
Doha – Seoul Incheon 1 daily 777-300ER
Doha – Shiraz 1 daily A320
Doha – Tehran Imam Khomeini 20 weekly various aircraft
Reservations for flights to Iran is closed for booking for travel up to 14MAR20, while flights to Seoul closed until 31MAR20.
Qatar Airways closes Iran / Korea bookings from late-Feb 2020
Posted
Qatar Airways starting today (26FEB20) is temporary closing reservations for flights to Iran and Korea, at least until March 2020. Affected routes include the following.