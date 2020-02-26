Philippines AirAsia schedules new domestic routes in S20

Philippines AirAsia at the launch of summer 2020 is adding new domestic routes, with service to General Santos and Zamboanga. Planned schedule as follows.
Cebu – General Santos eff 29MAR20 1 daily A320
Z2565 CEB1345 – 1455GES 320 D
Z2566 GES1525 – 1635CEB 320 D
Cebu – Zamboanga eff 29MAR20 1 daily A320
Z2591 CEB0745 – 0850ZAM 320 246
Z2593 CEB1105 – 1210ZAM 320 x246
Z2592 ZAM0920 – 1030CEB 320 246
Z2594 ZAM1240 – 1350CEB 320 x246
Clark – General Santos eff 31MAR20 3 weekly A320
Z2965 CRK1340 – 1540GES 320 246
Z2966 GES1610 – 1805CRK 320 246
Clark – Zamboanga eff 29MAR20 4 weekly A320
Z2461 CRK1340 – 1525ZAM 320 x246
Z2462 ZAM1555 – 1735CRK 320 x246
