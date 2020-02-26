Mahan Air Mar/Apr 2020 Mainland China service adjustment as of 25FEB20

Mahan Air in recent days adjusted its inventory for flights to China, as scheduled service cancellation extended until mid-March 2020. The airline initially to resume service with reduced frequency until mid-April 2020.



Tehran Imam Khomeini – Beijing Capital

02FEB20 – 17MAR20 Cancelled

18MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly, A340-300 operating



Tehran Imam Khomeini – Guangzhou

06FEB20 – 17MAR20 Cancelled

18MAR20 – 13APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A340-600 operating



Tehran Imam Khomeini – Shanghai Pu Dong

03FEB20 – 14MAR20 Cancelled

15MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly, A340-600 operating



Tehran Imam Khomeini – Shenzhen

05FEB20 – 15MAR20 Cancelled

16MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly, A340-600 operating



Separately, the airline's other international service sees variation on available flights for reservation, as certain routes or flights are listed "flight full" at least until first week of March 2020 for the moment.