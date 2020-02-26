Air Mauritius closes Hong Kong reservations Mar - Oct 2020

Air Mauritius in the last few days closed reservation for Mauritius – Hong Kong service for Northern summer 2020 season, from 31MAR20 to 24OCT20. Reservation for this 2 weekly service is no longer available during this period, suggesting the airline’s service cancellation to Hong Kong to be extended at least until late-October 2020, based on current development.



MK640 MRU2045 – 1030+1HKG 330 46

MK641 HKG0130 – 0715MRU 330 16