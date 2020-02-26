Silver Airways adds Destin/Ft. Walton Beach service from March 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Silver Airways from March 2020 is adding new route from Orlando, which sees the airline’s Saab 340 aircraft operates Orlando – Destin/Ft. Walton Beach service. From 13MAR20, this route will be served 4 times weekly.

3M141 MCO1030 – 1120VPS SF3 x234
3M140 VPS1200 – 1450MCO SF3 x234 

