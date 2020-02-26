China Southern in recent schedule update expanded planned service for Beijing Daxing – London Heathrow route, set to commence on 18JUN20. Initially scheduled as 5 weekly, the airline now plans to operate this route on daily basis.
Airbus A380 operates this route.
CZ607 PKX1050 – 1505LHR 380 2
CZ607 PKX1430 – 1845LHR 380 x2
CZ608 LHR2210 – 1525+1PKX 380 D
China Southern expands planned Beijing Daxing – London Heathrow service from June 2020
