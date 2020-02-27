Air India March 2020 Seoul frequency changes

By Jim Liu

Air India has moved forward frequency reduction on Delhi – Seoul Incheon service, currently served 4 times weekly. The Star Alliance carrier previously planned to reduce to 3 weekly from 30MAR20 to 05SEP20, this is now scheduled to commence from 02MAR20.

Following schedule effective 02MAR20 – 28MAR20.

AI312 DEL0005 – 0955ICN 788 246
AI313 ICN1125 – 1615DEL 788 4
AI313 ICN1150 – 1615DEL 788 26

