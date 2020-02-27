Cathay Pacific yesterday (26FEB20) filed service changes for Hong Kong – Barcelona service, as the airline cancels operation from 02MAR20 to 28MAR20. The oneWorld member previously planned to reduce service from 4 to 2 weekly during this period.
CX321 HKG0020 – 0655BCN 359 37
CX318 BCN1200 – 0710+1HKG 359 37
Cathay Pacific cancels Barcelona service in March 2020
