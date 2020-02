Mongolian carriers Feb/Mar 2020 Asia service changes as of 26FEB20

Mongolian carriers in the last few days filed additional service changes for flights in Asia, for the month of February and March 2020. In addition, as of 26FEB20, selected domestic routes will also be cancelled for one week.

Aero Mongolia

Ulan Baatar – Hohhet 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled (Originally cancelled until 01MAR20)

Ulan Baatar – Irkutsk 3 weekly service unchanged



The airline has announced cancellation of following domestic routes from 27FEB20 to 02MAR20 (source: Aero Mongolia facebook):

Ulan Baatar – Altai

Ulan Bataar – Bayankhongor

Ulan Baatar – Donoi

Ulan Baatar – Khovd

Ulan Baatar – Murun

Ulan Baatar – Ulgii

Ulan Baatar – Uvs

Eznis Airways

Ulan Baatar – Hong Kong 03FEB20 – 03APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Hunnu Air

Ulan Baatar – Hailar 29JAN20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Ulan Baatar – Manzhouli 28JAN20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled



The airline has announced cancellation of domestic flights from 27FEB20 to 03MAR20, including following (source: Hunnu Air facebook):

Ulan Baatar – Altai

Ulan Baatar – Choibalsan

Ulan Baatar – Khovd

Ulan Baatar – Murun

Ulan Baatar – Ulaangom

Ulan Baatar – Ulgii

Ulan Baatar – Uliastai

MIAT

Ulan Baatar – Bangkok 29FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Ulan Baatar – Beijing Capital 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

Ulan Baatar – Hong Kong 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled

Ulan Baatar – Seoul Incheon 25FEB20 – 11MAR20 7 weekly reservation closed

Ulan Baatar – Tokyo Narita 23FEB20 – 11MAR20 4 weekly cancelled (The airline reduced service from 5 to 4 weekly from 23FEB20 to 28MAR20)