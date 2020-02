Vietnam Airlines / Jetstar Pacific Feb/Mar 2020 Asia service changes as of 26FEB20

Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific in the last few days gradually filed additional service changes on selected Asia service, for February and March 2020. Planned changes as of 26FEB20 as follows. Previously reported adjustment is excluded from this list.

Vietnam Airlines

Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 7 weekly to

17FEB20 – 22FEB20 3 weekly

23FEB20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Da Nang – Seoul Incheon 24FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Hanoi – Busan 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 A321 replaces 787, 1 daily

Hanoi – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 14 weekly to

24FEB20 – 02MAR20 12 weekly, VN414/415 A321 replaces 787

03MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly, VN416/417 A321 replaces A350 for most dates in March (aircraft change already in effect)



Hanoi – Taipei Taoyuan 23FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Ho Chi Minh City – Busan 24FEB20 – 28MAR20 A321 replaces 787, 1 daily

Ho Chi Minh City – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 14 weekly to

24FEB20 – 03MAR20 12 weekly

04MAR20 – 19MAR20 10 weekly

20MAR20 – 28MAR20 9 weekly



Ho Chi Minh City – Taipei Taoyuan 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly



Due to cancellation/reduction on international flights, the airline is introducing additional widebody aircraft (A350/787) service on its key Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City trunk route (since 15FEB20).

Jetstar Pacific

Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Taipei Taoyuan 28FEB20 – 31MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Da Nang – Hong Kong 23FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Hanoi – Hong Kong 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

Ho Chi Minh City – Bangkok Reduce from 7 weekly to

17FEB20 – 23FEB20 6 weekly

26FEB20 – 04MAR20 3 weekly

06MAR20 – 13MAR20 5 weekly



Ho Chi Minh City – Singapore 24FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled