Bangkok Airways in February and March 2020 is adjusting selected international service, including the cancellation of Mainland China service since earlier this month.
Bangkok – Vientiane 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Koh Samui – Chengdu 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled
Koh Samui – Chongqing 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly cancelled
Koh Samui – Hong Kong 03MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Bangkok Airways Feb/Mar 2020 International service changes
Posted
Bangkok Airways in February and March 2020 is adjusting selected international service, including the cancellation of Mainland China service since earlier this month.