Bangkok Airways Feb/Mar 2020 International service changes

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Bangkok Airways in February and March 2020 is adjusting selected international service, including the cancellation of Mainland China service since earlier this month.

Bangkok – Vientiane 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Koh Samui – Chengdu 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled
Koh Samui – Chongqing 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly cancelled
Koh Samui – Hong Kong 03MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily