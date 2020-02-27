China Airlines Group Mar/Apr 2020 Cross-Strait service adjustment as of 26FEB20

China Airlines Group has filed additional changes for cross-strait service to Mainland China, mainly focusing on aircraft changes and tentatively finalized schedule for March and April 2020.



Planned changes as of 26FEB20 as follows.

China Airlines

Kaohsiung – Beijing Capital 10FEB20 – 30APR20 1 weekly cancelled

Kaohsiung – Shanghai Pu Dong 17FEB20 – 30APR20 5 weekly cancelled (Previously listed until 29FEB20, however reservation closed on/after 01MAR20)

Taipei Song Shan – Shanghai Hongqiao 01MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly (Previously only 3 of 6 weekly open for reservation), A330-300 operating

Taipei Taoyuan – Beijing Capital 01MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 737-800 operating

Taipei Taoyuan – Chengdu 01MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly (Previously only 1 of 2 weekly open for reservation), 737-800 operating

Taipei Taoyuan – Shanghai Pu Dong 01MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 15 to 7 weekly (Previously only 7 of 15 weekly open for reservation), A330-300 operating

Mandarin Airlines

Kaohsiung – Xiamen 02MAR20 – 30APR20 Service resumption, reduce from 3 to 1 weekly (Previously only 1 of 3 weekly open for reservation), 737-800 operating

Taipei Taoyuan – Xiamen 01MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly (Previously only 2 of 7 weekly open for reservation), A330-300 operating