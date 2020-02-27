airBaltic continues A220 Riga network expansion in S20

airBaltic in recent weeks filed expanded Airbus A220-300 service on existing routes, for summer 2020 season. Existing routes (including seasonal) served by the airline will see A220 gradually entering service during summer season. Note this list excludes previously announced new or resumed routes to be operated by A220.



Riga – Aberdeen eff 05SEP20 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 31MAR20)

Riga – Adler/Sochi eff 01JUN20 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 11MAY20)

Riga – Almaty eff 29MAR20 3 weekly

Riga – Baku eff 29APR20 2 weekly

Riga – Bordeaux eff 23APR20 2 weekly

Riga – Catania eff 29MAR20 1 weekly (2 weekly 05MAY20 – 04OCT20)

Riga – Dubrovnik eff 02MAY20 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 19MAY20)

Riga – Kazan eff 20APR20 2 weekly

Riga – Kos eff 09MAY20 1 weekly

Riga – Malta eff 26APR20 2 weekly

Riga – Odessa eff 03JUN20 6 weekly

Riga – Olbia eff 04JUN20 1 weekly

Riga – Palma Mallorca eff 03MAY20 1 weekly (2 weekly 07JUL20 – 25AUG20)

Riga – Rhodes eff 24APR20 1 weekly

Riga – Rijeka eff 27MAY20 2 weekly

Riga – Split eff 01JUL20 1 weekly (2 weekly from 04SEP20)

Riga – Stavanger eff 28APR20 2 weekly

Riga – Thessaloniki eff 12MAY20 2 weekly

Riga – Venice eff 02MAY20 2 weekly