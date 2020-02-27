T'Way Air further reduces Seoul Incheon – Saipan service in March 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

T’Way Air this week filed additional changes for its Seoul Incheon – Saipan service for the month of March 2020. Originally filed 14 weekly flights will be reduced to 4 weekly from 01MAR20, and cancelled entire from 13MAR20 to 28MAR20.

TW307 ICN1945 – 0105+1SPN 737 x236
TW308 SPN0205 – 0605ICN 737 x347

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.