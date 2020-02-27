T’Way Air this week filed additional changes for its Seoul Incheon – Saipan service for the month of March 2020. Originally filed 14 weekly flights will be reduced to 4 weekly from 01MAR20, and cancelled entire from 13MAR20 to 28MAR20.
TW307 ICN1945 – 0105+1SPN 737 x236
TW308 SPN0205 – 0605ICN 737 x347
T'Way Air further reduces Seoul Incheon – Saipan service in March 2020
