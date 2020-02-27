Delta / Hawaiian March/April 2020 Seoul service changes as of 26FEB20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Delta Air Lines and Hawaiian Airlines on Wednesday (26FEB20) announced service changes for flights to Seoul, for the month of March and April 2020. Planned adjustment as follows.

Delta

Atlanta – Seoul Incheon 29FEB20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Detroit – Seoul Incheon 29FEB20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Seoul Incheon 29FEB20 – 30APR20  1 daily cancelled
Seattle – Seoul Incheon 29FEB20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Manila Planned service launch from 29MAR20, postponed to 01MAY20

All changes listed above will be reflected during the weekend of 29FEB20’s schedule update.

Hawaiian Airlines

Honolulu – Seoul 02MAR20 – 30APR20 5 weekly cancelled