Delta / Hawaiian March/April 2020 Seoul service changes as of 26FEB20

Delta Air Lines and Hawaiian Airlines on Wednesday (26FEB20) announced service changes for flights to Seoul, for the month of March and April 2020. Planned adjustment as follows.

Delta

Atlanta – Seoul Incheon 29FEB20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Detroit – Seoul Incheon 29FEB20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Seoul Incheon 29FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Seattle – Seoul Incheon 29FEB20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Manila Planned service launch from 29MAR20, postponed to 01MAY20



All changes listed above will be reflected during the weekend of 29FEB20’s schedule update.

Hawaiian Airlines

Honolulu – Seoul 02MAR20 – 30APR20 5 weekly cancelled