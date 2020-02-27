Philippine Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 Korea service changes as of 26FEB20

Philippine Airlines in the last few days filed additional changes for service to Korea, as the airline further reduces service until late-March 2020. Planned changes as of 26FEB20 as follows.
Cebu – Seoul Incheon 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled
Clark – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 11 weekly to
16FEB20 – 01MAR20 7 weekly
02MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled
Manila – Busan Reduce from 9 weekly to
16FEB20 – 01MAR20 7 weekly
02MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly
Manila – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
