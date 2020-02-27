Philippine Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 Korea service changes as of 26FEB20

Philippine Airlines in the last few days filed additional changes for service to Korea, as the airline further reduces service until late-March 2020. Planned changes as of 26FEB20 as follows.



Cebu – Seoul Incheon 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Clark – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 11 weekly to

16FEB20 – 01MAR20 7 weekly

02MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Manila – Busan Reduce from 9 weekly to

16FEB20 – 01MAR20 7 weekly

02MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly



Manila – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily