Turkish Airlines during the month of March 2020 is reducing Istanbul – Seoul Incheon service, as the airline schedules 7 weekly flights, instead of 11 weekly. Frequency adjustment is in effect from 01MAR20 to 28MAR20, Istanbul departure.
TK090 IST0220 – 1830ICN 77W D
TK091 ICN0025 – 0620IST 77W D
Turkish Airlines Seoul March 2020 service changes
Posted
