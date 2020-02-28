Thai Airways International Korea Feb/Mar 2020 service changes as of 27FEB20

Thai Airways International from 02MAR20 is reducing Bangkok – Seoul Incheon nonstop service. The Star Alliance carrier already reduced service since 12FEB20, from 26 to 19 weekly, 14 weekly from 25FEB20, and will reduce to 7 weekly from 02MAR20. Service reduction is currently scheduled until 31MAR20.



TG654 BKK1240 – 2005ICN 777 D

TG655 ICN2125 – 0120+1BKK 777 D



The Star Alliance carrier will continue to operate 1 daily Bangkok – Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon service.



For Bangkok – Busan service, the airline also reduced operation since 17FEB20, from 6 weekly to following:

17FEB20 – 23FEB20 5 weekly

24FEB20 – 18MAR20 4 weekly

20MAR20 – 30MAR20 5 weekly