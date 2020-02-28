Air Algerie resumes Beijing service in March 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Air Algerie from March 2020 is resuming service to China, as the airline once again operates Algiers – Beijing Capital service. The airline cancelled this service since 06FEB20, and originally closed reservation for travel up to 31MAR20.

From 01MAR20, Airbus A330-200 operates this route twice weekly.

AH3060 ALG1250 – 0700+1PEK 332 47
AH3061 PEK0850 – 1420ALG 332 15

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.