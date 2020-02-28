Air Algerie resumes Beijing service in March 2020

Air Algerie from March 2020 is resuming service to China, as the airline once again operates Algiers – Beijing Capital service. The airline cancelled this service since 06FEB20, and originally closed reservation for travel up to 31MAR20.



From 01MAR20, Airbus A330-200 operates this route twice weekly.



AH3060 ALG1250 – 0700+1PEK 332 47

AH3061 PEK0850 – 1420ALG 332 15