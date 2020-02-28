El Al delays Tokyo launch to April 2020

El Al Israel Airlines on Wednesday (27FEB20) filed service changes for planned Tel Aviv – Tokyo Narita route. The airline previously scheduled service launch on 11MAR20, however this is now postponed to 04APR20.



Subject to Government Approval, following schedule is effective 20APR20 – 06MAY20.



LY091 TLV2045 – 1415+1NRT 789 136

LY092 NRT1615 – 2245TLV 789 247



Separately, the airline is cancelling Tel Aviv – Bangkok service from 04MAR20 to 28MAR20, previously scheduled 7 weekly.