Ethiopian Airlines NS20 Johannesburg aircraft changes as of 27FEB20

Ethiopian Airlines in recent schedule update once again filed aircraft changes for Addis Ababa – Johannesburg route. Due to aircraft changes, the airline has already moved to all wide-body service earlier this month for its 3 daily flights. Until 28MAR20, service operates with Boeing 767/787-8/787-9. From 29MAR20, service is operated by a mix of 777-200LR/787-8/787-9, instead of 787-8/-9.



Following schedule effective 09APR20.



ET809 ADD0840 – 1305JNB 77L x123

ET809 ADD0840 – 1305JNB 789 123

ET849 ADD1530 – 1955JNB 787 D

ET859 ADD2330 – 0355+1JNB 787 D



ET848 JNB0820 – 1445ADD 787 D

ET808 JNB1410 – 2025ADD 77L x123

ET808 JNB1410 – 2025ADD 789 123

ET858 JNB2300 – 0525+1ADD 787 D