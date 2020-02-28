Somon Air increases Delhi service from late-Feb 2020

Somon Air this week expands service to India, as the airline introduces 2nd weekly Dushanbe – Delhi service. The new flight operates on Wednesdays, from 26FEB20 with Boeing 737-300 aircraft. The new flight was previously scheduled to commence on 01DEC19.



SZ109 DYU0830 – 1130DEL 733 37

SZ110 DEL1310 – 1510DYU 733 37